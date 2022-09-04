Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Following are top stories from the Western region.

BOM 25 MH-LD CYRUS MISTRY Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash near Mumbai

Mumbai: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police officer said.

BOM20 GJ-JAISHANKAR-MARITIME INTEREST When discussing our maritime interest, India should also think about Pacific Ocean: EAM Jaishankar

Ahmedabad: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said talking about the Indian Ocean and not the Pacific Ocean when discussing India's maritime interest shows a limitation of thinking, and India should go beyond this historical line of thinking.

BOM22 CG-UPA MLAS-FLIGHT UPA MLAs from Jharkhand staying in Raipur resort fly back to Ranchi

Raipur: At least 30 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand camping in a resort near the Chhattisgarh capital since August 30 flew back to Ranchi in a chartered aircraft on Sunday afternoon to attend the special session of the Assembly scheduled for Monday, sources said.

BOM14 MH-GANESH FESTIVAL-SENA Shiv Sena mouthpiece credits Uddhav Thackeray for Ganesh festival celebration without curbs

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Sunday claimed the credit for the restriction-free celebration of the ongoing Ganesh festival goes to party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

BOM11 MP-SERIAL KILLER-POLICE Goa Police to reach Sagar in MP to interrogate 'serial killer'

Bhopal: The Goa Police will come to Sagar in Madhya Pradesh to interrogate the 'serial killer' held for allegedly murdering four security guards, as he earlier worked in the coastal state and the police want to ask him about some unresolved cases there, an official said on Sunday. PTI

