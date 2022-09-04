Puducherry, Sep 4: In a shocking incident, the mother of a Class 8 girl poisoned to death her classmate who had topped the examination. The incident occurred at Karaikkal in Puducherry.

The deceased, Balamanikandan was a Class 8 student in a private school at Nehru Nagar, Karaikkal and had topped the class. Police arrested Victoria Sahayarani, who is the mother of his classmate. According to the Karaikal police, the woman was jealous of Balamanikandan who had topped the class pushing her daughter to second place. Pune Shocker: Woman Dupes Bank of Rs 8 Lakh After Submitting Fake Life Certificate of Dead Husband, Fraud Comes to Light After Her Death.

The deceased boy is the son of Rajendran and Malathi who live in Nehru colony in Karaikkal, Puducherry. Police said that Victoria Sahayarani had reached the school on Saturday and presented the boy with a cool drink. However, after reaching home, the boy started vomiting continuously and told his parents that he was given a drink by Victoria Sahayarani.

Parents of the boy said that he was rushed to the hospital immediately but could not save his life. The post-mortem report revealed that the drink was laced with poison and intentionally given to kill Balamanigandan. Police arrested Victoria Sahyarani and she told the police that she was jealous of Balamanigandan who regularly becomes class topper while her daughter could reach only the second spot.

Victoria Sahayarani was produced before the judicial magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.

