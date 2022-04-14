New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday said the news report alleging the central government drastically increased the penalty for delay in the fitness of the vehicles is false and misleading.

The Ministry clarified that it had issued a notification on October 4, 2021 for the revision of the registration fee, fitness testing fee and fitness certification fee of vehicles.

This was issued as a disincentive for vehicle owners who have vehicles more than 15 years old conforming to BS I/II/III emission norms, which are comparatively more polluting as compared to vehicles conforming to BS IV/VI emission norms.

"It is clarified that as per the above notification, in case of delay in applying for renewal of the certificate of registration, an additional fee of three hundred rupee for delay of every month or part thereof in respect of motorcycles and five hundred rupees for delay in every month or part thereof in respect of other classes of non-transport vehicles (personal vehicles) shall be levied," said the Ministry statement.

"Further, in respect of transport vehicles (commercial vehicles), the fitness certificate fee has been increased only in case of vehicles older than 15 years. No change in the fees has been done for the vehicles less than 15 years old. For delay in the fitness test, there is a provision of levying a fee of Rs 50/day," the statement added. (ANI)

