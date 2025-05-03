Guwahati, May 3 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have together developed a specialised paint system aimed at preventive moss scaling on railway bridges, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

The innovation is expected to lower maintenance costs while extending the lifespan of railway bridges, contributing to safer and more sustainable railway operations, he added.

"In a significant advancement for railway infrastructure, NFR has partnered with the IIT, Guwahati, to develop an innovative paint technology aimed at preventing moss scaling on railway bridges. This cutting-edge solution addresses a long-standing maintenance challenge, particularly in the humid and rain-heavy climate of the northeastern region," the NFR spokesperson said in a release.

This specialised paint system has been designed to combat the formation of moss and biofilm layers, which commonly accumulate on bridge surfaces in this region.

These biological growths not only compromise the visual appearance of bridges but also foster a corrosive environment, gradually threatening the structural integrity of critical infrastructure, the spokesperson said.

"The newly developed paint incorporates advanced chemical formulations that actively resist corrosion and inhibit the growth of moss and other organisms. It features a functionalised coating with an exterior lamination system that enhances durability and protection," he said.

The initiative not only enhances bridge safety but also establishes a precedent for future joint efforts in modernising railway infrastructure across NFR, he said.

