Guwahati, Mar 2 (PTI) In a bid to save water, the North East Frontier Railway on Wednesday inaugurated its first automatic coach washing plant in Guwahati, a senior official said.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said the plant at Kamakhya coach maintenance depot can clean up 300 to 350 coaches per day.

"The system is equipped with controlled chemical and soap dilution, which ensures no pollution. It can save around 1,440 litres of water per coach in cleaning activities, thus saving 34,000 litres of water per rake of 24 coaches," he said.

The facility was set up as part of the NFR's commitment to water conservation.

The eco-friendly unit with a multi-stage cleaning facility was inaugurated by NFR general manager Anshul Gupta.

De said the railway authorities plan to install eight more such plants in Siliguri, New Jalpaiguri, Dibrugarh, Katihar, Silchar, Naharlagun, Alipurduar and Agartala in the future.

"The Northeast Frontier Railway has put one more step forward in the direction of leveraging technology to achieve environmental sustainability with the commissioning of this plant at Kamakhya," he said

Highlighting specifications of the unit, De said, "The facility will ensure that the reduce, recycle and reuse principle is followed through its water treatment plant. It uses only 300 litres of water and of which, 80 per cent is recycled and only 60 litres or about 20 per cent will be of freshwater."

Till now, coaches are manually cleaned, and the cleaning process takes more time and consumes a significant quantity of water, he said.

Around 1,500 litres of water is required for every coach, the NFR spokesperson said in a statement.

Cleaning of coaches through this new process also involves saving of manpower, thereby reducing the expenditure, he said.

