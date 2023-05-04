New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to look into allegations of flouting the environmental norms against a glass grinding unit in Paharganj here.

The NGT was hearing a petition alleging that a glass grinding unit in the Motia Khan area of Paharganj was causing “huge air pollution” and “health hazards” to people.

“Whenever people tried to explain to the owner of the unit not to cause such pollution, he used to create nuisance and statutory authorities are not taking any action in the matter despite repeated complaints,” the petition alleged.

A bench of judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “In our view, the matter at the first instance can be looked into by the local authorities and for the purpose thereof we constitute a joint committee comprising Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and District Magistrate, Central Delhi.”

The panel had to visit the site, collect relevant information and take appropriate remedial action in accordance with the law within two months, in case of violations, the bench said.

The tribunal said the DM would be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance with the order.

