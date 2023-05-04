Shivamogga, May 4: The wait for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date will soon be over as the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is likely to declare the SSLC Result Karnataka 2023 for Class 10 students next week. Once declared, the Karnataka SSLC Result can be viewed on the official websites – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. AP Class 10 Results 2023 Date: BSEAP Likely to Declare Manabadi AP SSC Result Soon, Know How To Check Scorecards and Other Details.

The time and date are yet to be confirmed, but the board will announce the fixed date and time for the declaration of the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 well in advance. This year, SSLC Exams were held from March 28 to April 11, 2023, at various test centres across the state. The answer key for the exams has also been released. In order to pass the SSLC Result 2023, students from the state board must secure an aggregate of 35 percent marks. In case they fail to secure this aggregate, students would be required to appear for the supplementary exams. MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out Soon At mpbse.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

How to Check SSLC Result 2023 Karnataka:

Log on to the official website -- karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, “Karnataka SSLC 10th result” link

Enter your application number, date of birth and other details Click on submit

Your Karnataka SSLC 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take the printout of the same for the future.

In 2022, the Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, and the overall pass percentage was 85.63 percent. 1.18 lakh students received A+ grades, while 1.82 lakh received A grades.

