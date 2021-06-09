By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Chief Secretary of Haryana to take suitable remedial measures, including action against the erring officers for negligent behavior regarding violation of environmental norms in Murthal, and ensure the filing of a meaningful compliance report before the next date.

The Tribunal's directions came on Tuesday while hearing a plea seeking remedial action against illegal dumping and burning of garbage and discharge of untreated waste water by various establishments, including restaurants on GT Road, at Murthal in Sonepat district.

The bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, after going through all the reports submitted in the matter said, "we find that beyond saying that action will be taken by the State of Haryana in terms of SOP issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there is no mention of compliance status. The authorities appear to have taken the matter lightly treating the filing of a status report to be a formality."

"...The Tribunal expected meaningful action on the ground level which has not been taken inspite of long time available after the last hearing and finalisation of the SOP by the CPCB long back. While placing on record our disapproval for such negligence and failure, we direct the Chief Secretary, Haryana to take suitable remedial measures..." he added.

The Tribunal noted that the status report filed on behalf of the state of Haryana is to the effect that the standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared by the CPCB has been adopted and earlier policy has been withdrawn and added that enforcement of the SOP issued by CPCB will be ensured.

In the course of proceedings, the Tribunal has considered compliance with environmental norms by all such establishments throughout the State.

In its latest report, CPCB stated that it had already finalized its guidelines in respect of area/cluster of restaurants/ hotels/ motels/ banquets among other places and the State of Haryana should take further action.

Earlier CPCB had conducted an inspection of roadside eateries/restaurants at Murthal, Haryana on December 21, 2019, during which serious deficiencies were found in the matter of drawl of groundwater, unscientific handling of liquid and solid waste, air, noise, and water pollution, unscientific use of cooking oil, illegal use of gen-sets and fuel and absence of Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate as required under the law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)