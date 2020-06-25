New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking ban on Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) , a type of pain killer, saying it is a policy matter that has to be addressed by the concerned authorities.

A plea was advanced before the NGT that according to wildlife veterinarians, the NSAIDs are lethal for vultures.

According to the plea, when vultures feed on dead animals that had been administered the NSAID, they face acute renal failure resulting in their deaths.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the petitioner's plea relates to a policy matter and it cannot pass any direction on it.

"Since the matter relates to framing of a policy and the concerned authorities are said to be already seized of the issue, we do not find it to fit for adjudication by the Tribunal. It is open to the applicant to give suggestions to the concerned authorities for consideration in accordance with law.," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed NGO, Centre for Wildlife and Environment Litigation Foundation and others, seeking direction to ban manufacturing, distribution, retail formulation, Injectable formulation and use of bolus of Aceclofenac and ketoprofen by way of evoking Section 26A of Indian Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The plea filed through advocate Gaurav Bansal, also sought directions to check toxicity of other NSAIDs available in the market.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are members of a drug class that reduces pain, decreases fever, prevents blood clots, and in higher doses, decreases inflammation.

According to the plea, vulture species are on the brink of extinction in South Asia owing to the veterinary non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID).

"Population of south asian vultures has underwent a dramatic and sudden collapse, most heavily impacting four of India's nine species (three Gyps Vulture and the red-headed vulture).

"It is respectfully submitted that earlier white-headed vulture, which were in tens of millions in number, are now only remains around 8,000 of which around 6,000 are in the country," the plea said.

Referring to scientific research papers issued across the world, the plea said that it showed that one of the major reason for decline in vulture population is the veterinary use of NSAID.

