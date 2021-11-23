Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): A landslide near Theog in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla halted the traffic at the national highway 5 on Tuesday.

Efforts are on to restore the road for traffic by clearing the debris.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Girl Kills Father With Help of Her Minor Friends, Alleges Sexual Harassment.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)