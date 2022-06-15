New Delhi, June 15 (PTI) Noting that the national policy on older persons does not address the emerging issue of digital inclusion, National Human Rights Commission chief Arun Kumar Mishra on Wednesday called for updating it to ensure digital equity for all ages.

He urged all stakeholders to work towards ensuring inclusive policies and strategies and take actions in all possible manner to achieve digital inclusion that will enhance the quality of life and social well-being.

He made the remarks on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Wednesday.

Mishra noted that the modernisation and westernisation of society have paved the way for individualistic thinking giving rise to the nuclear family system, resulting in the disruption of our traditional living arrangements for the elderly.

"We have seen how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted all sections of society, particularly the vulnerable sections including the older people. The NHRC had issued an advisory to the Centre, states and UT administrations to address the issues concerning the older persons," he said,

The National Policy on Older Persons (NPOP), 2011, has resulted in the promotion of healthcare for the older persons, housing facilities, productive ageing, safety and security and income security, etc, he noted.

However, Mishra also pointed out that the policy does not address the emerging issue of digital inclusion of older persons which is one of the empowering pillars of active aging. "There is a need for updation of the said policy in order to ensure digital equity for all ages," he said,

"On behalf of the Commission, I call upon all the stakeholders to work towards ensuring inclusive policies, strategies and take actions in all possible manner to achieve digital inclusion of all older persons which, I am sure, will enhance their quality of life and social well-being," he added.

