New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) An NHRC inquiry has found "several irregularities" in a case involving a fake cardiologist working at a hospital in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also recommended to the Madhya Pradesh government, through its chief secretary, to pay Rs 10 lakh each as relief to the next of kin of all seven patients who died following treatment by the fake doctor at the Mission Hospital.

The rights panel had registered the case based on a complaint on March 28, and conducted an inquiry, besides seeking reports from the state authorities on the matter, the NHRC said in a statement.

In its inquiry, the commission has "found several irregularities in the case of a fake doctor working as a cardiologist at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh", it said.

Accordingly, it has made several recommendations to the government of Madhya Pradesh and the Centre seeking action taken reports within four weeks.

The commission has also recommended the cancellation of the license of the Mission Hospital until the final disposal of the matter, besides issuing necessary directions to officials to "inspect all cath labs, which are functional in Madhya Pradesh".

It has also asked the state government to issue necessary directions to verify whether all the doctors are qualified to work in cath labs or not.

Besides, it has recommended to the secretary, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to "get the verification done of cath labs across the country, and issue directions to all state governments to check the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Scheme in letter and spirit".

Some of the other recommendations to the Madhya Pradesh government include informing whether the hospital had taken insurance or not. And, if yes, whether the legal heirs of the deceased victim have received the insurance money or not.

Also, whether any information regarding performing surgery, details about the patient's medical history, and any relevant test results, or about the specific procedure, its potential risks and benefits, and any alternative treatment options, were shared with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Damoh, it has asked.

The NHRC has further recommended looking into the irregularities related to "the lease, transfer, and unauthorised construction on Plot No. 86/1, and initiate necessary disciplinary and legal action against the erring officials".

The state government has also recommended that the director general of police of Madhya Pradesh should initiate departmental action against police officers concerned who committed negligence in the registration of an FIR and investigation into it.

Besides, it has further recommended "registering separate FIRs as per procedural law and legal principles against the accused persons and management of the Mission Hospital, including charges related to culpable homicide, fraud, cheating, forgery, medical negligence, malpractice, misappropriation of funds," the statement said.

Also, it has asked the state government to investigate through the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), as well as the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) Bhopal, the "misuse of Ayushman Bharat Scheme by the Mission Hospital and foreign donations for the treatment of patients having Ayushman card," it said.

The rights panel has also asked the MP government to provide protection to the complainants, who played a key role in "exposing a criminal syndicate operating under the guise of a hospital in accordance with the provisions of the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014," it added.

