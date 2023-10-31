New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission( NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a five-year-old boy died after a damaged entry gate fell on him at a colony of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Siraspur, an official statement said.

Reportedly, the incident happened on October 28, and the family members of the victim and residents had claimed that they complained several times to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and DDA about the broken gate but no action was taken.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, amount to a grave violation of the Right to life of the victim.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority, the Chief Secretary, the Delhi Government, and the Police Commissioner calling for detailed reports on the matter within four weeks.

The authorities are directed to inform the Commission if any relief has been granted to the aggrieved family besides the action taken against the officials/ officers responsible for not taking action on the complaints regarding the damaged gate.

The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur in the future.

The Commissioner of Police, Delhi is expected to inform the status of the FIR registered in the matter to the Commission.

He is also expected to clarify the contradiction between the police version stating that there was no eye witness to the incident while the uncle of the deceased child has reportedly stated that many people were present on the spot when the incident occurred and even tried to save the child but were not able to lift the gate as it was very heavy. (ANI)

