New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognizance of a media report on the plight of inmates of a Delhi Government Shelter Home in the Nizamuddin area.

Reportedly, the shelter homes have been starving for food as the supply of the same by the government has been stopped.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode a ‘Huge Success’: Over 11 Lakh People Posted Photos While Listening to PM Narendra Modi’s Radio Programme.

The Commission has observed the contents of a media report, if true, amount to a serious issue of violation of human rights of the helpless inmates and a matter of concern.

"It is the duty of the state to ensure that no one is left without food even for a day in the shelter home. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi calling for a detailed report on the matter within one week regarding the present status of the food supply in the Nizamuddin Shelter Home of Delhi and the health condition of the inmates, particularly children, sick and old age persons residing in the Shelter Home," read an official release from NHRC.

Also Read | Italy Slashes Anti-poverty Subsidies.

The Commission has also asked its Director General (Investigation) to depute a team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding investigation into the matter and submit a report to the Commission.

"According to the media report, carried out on April 28, 2023, there are about 500 people living in the Delhi Government shelter home. Some inmates stay with their young children and cannot arrange a square meal for them. Looking at the deteriorating condition of the poor inmates including the sick and elderly, the caretaker of the shelter homes are trying to feed them from their own pocket," it read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)