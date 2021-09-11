Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], September 11 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a compliance report from the District Magistrate and Collector, Dhenkanal, Odisha with payment proof of Rs 7 lakh to a minor student who is a victim of sexual violence, within six weeks.

The NHRC also issued notice to the petitioner of the case, if he can help in coordinating with the victim so that the monetary relief reaches the victim.

Acting on a petition and rejoinders filed by noted human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, and the response from the State Authorities, the NHRC passed the order.

Earlier the NHRC has sought for Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Director-General of Police Odisha in cases of minor pregnant students across the state.

Pursuant to the directions of the NHRC, the Principal Secretary to the government of Odisha, submitted that other sexual exploitation cases relating to minor SC/ST girls in Nabrangapur, Malkangiri, Kendra Para and Kalahandi district as alleged by the complainant do not relate to the school run by SC/ST Development Department.

Tripathy, a pro-bono social lawyer alleged the continuance of sexual exploitation of minor girls, some of them are found pregnant in various state-run SC-ST residential schools in Odisha.

Alleging failure, negligence and inaction of the state government to act over the issue and crime committed against minor girls, Tripathy requested the NHRC to ensure legal action against the wrongdoers and heavy compensation with the rehabilitation of the victims with preventive measures.

In the government SSD Girls High School, Balda, Koraput Headmaster Bidhu Bhuson Nayak allegedly established physical relations with a tribal girl studying in class IX, Tripathy said.

A criminal case has been registered and the Head Master was arrested and disciplinary proceeding has also been initiated.

The DLSA, Koraput have given an amount of Rs 1,50,000 as interim compensation and Rs 10,000 has been paid to the victim from the Indian Red Cross Society. Thereafter on the orders of the Odisha Human Rights Commission, an amount of Rs 3,75,000 has been paid to the victim and a pucca house in favour of the victim under the housing scheme.

In another case one tribal girl student studying in Class VIII of Government High School Daringbadi, Kandhamal had gone home during summer vacations and had a physical relationship with a boy. Both the victim and accused belong to the tribal community. The girt student delivered a baby to the school. However, the newborn baby could not survive. That the accused has been arrested and the case was under investigation.

Financial assistance from District Red Cross Fund an amount of Rs 50,000 has been given to the mother of the victim girl. Further, an amount of Rs 1.75 lakh has been provided by the District Legal Service Authority to the victim.

That the Department has taken stringent action against the headmistress, hostel superintendent, two lady matrons. All the teaching staff were transferred to other schools on administrative grounds.

As per the inquiry report submitted by the Collector, Dhenkanal, the Scheduled Tribe Girl Student studying in Saptasajya Ashram School had gone home during summer vacations of May- June 2018. During her stay at Jajpur, the younger brother of her sister-in - law who is also a minor had a physical relationship with her. The student after a medical check-up found to be seven months pregnant.

The victim girl student of Saptasajya Ashram School, Dhenkanal has been awarded seven lakhs rupees as compensation by the DLSA, Dhenkanal and has been staying with her parents. Now Tripathy has asked few volunteers from the local area, Karagola village where the victim student has been staying with her child in Dhenkanal district to apply for a PAN card and arrange other documents for receiving the compensation amount from the district administration.

In his rejoinder, Tripathy contended the precautionary and corrective measures with punitive actions are not satisfactory in the State. (ANI)

