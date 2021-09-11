The Chinese tech giant OnePlus is reportedly working on the new earbuds. Likely to be called OnePlus Buds Z2, the arrival of the TWS earbuds is imminent. A new report has surfaced on the internet revealing design and other details of the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The upcoming earbuds will be introduced as a replacement for the OnePlus Buds Z that was launched in India last year. OnePlus To Launch Phones Under Rs 20,000 in India Next Year: Report.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Earbuds (Photo Credits: Onleaks x 91Mobiles)

Presently, the OnePlus has two earbuds in its portfolio - OnePlus Z and OnePlus Buds Pro. Based on the recent renders, we can say that the OnePlus Buds Z2 could carry a similar design to the OnePlus Buds Z.

The tipster claims these renders of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z2 are based on real-life pictures. He also claimed that the design is likely to be in the final stage. Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Z2 has slightly angled ear tips, but retain the long stem design and an in-ear style design. In fact, the charging case will get the same cylindrical shape with a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Earbuds (Photo Credits: Onleaks x 91Mobiles)

The renders show the earbuds in white colour, but expect it to come in several shades. If the rumour mill is to be believed, OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds may launch in October.

