New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): In response to the controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on a show, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday has taken cognizance of a complaint regarding the use of abusive language and offensive content on some YouTube channels.

"We have taken cognizance upon receiving a complaint against some YouTube channels that they are using abusive languages, they are using pervert content on their YouTube channel and through this they are actually polluting young minds. It is against the modesty of women. They are also indulged in some activities which are prima facie violative, and they are passing racist comments against some ethnic groups in India," NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said.

He further said that the NHRC has issued a notice to YouTube, demanding the removal of such content saying, "So we have issued notice to YouTube to take down all these types of contents and inform concerned police authorities so they can start penal action against these persons."

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on "India's got Latent" has triggered strong reactions from political leaders.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji called the incident a "publicity stunt," noting Allahbadia's prior recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said, "He should have at least respected that... The relationship between parents and children is very pure. Making such obscene comments on that is not acceptable. Strict action should be taken... The concerned ministry should take action..."

Communist Party of India MP, P Sandosh Kumar weighed in on the issue, criticizing the trend of misleading content by certain YouTubers.

Kumar said, "There are a number of YouTubers who are trying to mislead the society. For these people, it's a dirty business and for that society has to pay...There is a limit to ban these types of elements and in a way, it affects the freedom of expression... We'll support the government in formulating a thorough comprehensive policy but ban should not be practical considering other aspects also."

A formal complaint has been filed against YouTuber Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of the show 'India's Got Latent' following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

The complaint, registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleges that abusive language was used on the show. The complainant has demanded strict legal action against the accused.

The controversy erupted after remarks made by Allahbadia during a YouTube episode of 'India's Got Latent' were deemed offensive and derogatory. (ANI)

