New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a media report, which stated that a dead body had been nibbled by rats in the mortuary of Narwana Civil Hospital in Haryana.

Reportedly, this was not the first incident involving the same hospital situated in Jind, Haryana.

The Commission observed that, if true, the contents of the news report raised serious concerns about human rights violations.

Therefore, it issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

According to a media report from November 12, the hospital authorities claimed they had complained to the concerned company about the need to repair the mortuary freezer. Still, the company had not taken any action. However, a mesh has been installed in the mortuary freezer as a temporary measure to prevent rats from entering it. Further details awaited.

There were also prior actions taken by the NHRC regarding the removal of all sleeper coaches and the reporting of human rights violations at VIT University.

Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Priyank Kanoongo, issued directions to all Chief Secretaries of states to remove all sleeper coach buses that violate safety norms, on Saturday. The complaint referred to recent incidents where passenger buses caught fire mid-journey, leading to preventable deaths.

The NHRC, in a letter, stated, " The complainant alleged that a recurring and fatal flaw in the design of public transport buses is endangering the lives of passengers. Specifically, the driver's cabin in certain buses is completely separated from the passenger compartment, preventing timely fire detection and effective communication during emergencies. The complaint refers to recent incidents where passenger buses caught fire mid-journey, leading to preventable deaths. The complainant asserts that this constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and highlights systemic negligence by vehicle manufacturers and approving authorities. The complaint seeks urgent intervention to mandate safety design improvements, fix accountability, and ensure compensation to affected victims and families."

The Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided by Priyank Kanoongo, Member, took cognisance under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter.

On November 27, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to top officials of the Madhya Pradesh government, the state police, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) after taking cognisance of a complaint alleging severe human rights violations at VIT University, located in Sehore district.

The notice, dated November 27, has been sent to the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, the Principal Secretary of the Food Supplies Department, the Commissioner of Police, Bhopal, and the Chairman of the UGC. All have been directed to investigate the allegations in the complaint and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.

The notice stated that a complainant, a resident of Bhopal, alleged that a large number of students at VIT University contracted jaundice due to unhygienic food, unsafe drinking water, and poor sanitation. (ANI)

