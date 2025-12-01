Kanpur, December 1: A newly married woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, threats, and physical abuse, prompting police to register a case against four members of the family. The woman, a resident of Kotwali Nagar, filed a complaint at the Mahila Thana alleging that the ordeal began just five days after her July 2024 wedding.

She claimed her husband, a company manager, began demanding a Scorpio soon after the marriage and allegedly subjected her to verbal, mental, and physical harassment when her family refused. According to the complaint, she was denied food for two days, repeatedly insulted, and warned to “leave the house or be killed.” The woman said her in-laws also pressured her family, telling them to “bring a Scorpio or take the girl back.” Dowry Death in UP: Man Who Killed Wife Over Dowry Demand in Shikarpur Village and Faked Murder As COVID-19 Case Awarded 10 Years in Jail.

The stress took a heavy toll on her family, she said, adding that her father became mentally unstable due to the harassment and died in September 2025. When she returned to her in-laws’ home after his death, she was allegedly refused entry, forcing her to seek police intervention. Greater Noida Dowry Harassment Case: Nikki Bhati’s Mother-in-Law Caught After Husband Vipin Bhati’s Arrest in Dowry Case.

Mahila Thana in-charge Moni Nishad confirmed that a case has been registered under sections related to dowry harassment and intimidation, and an investigation is underway. Police have provided security to the victim and said further action will follow based on the probe. The incident once again underscores the continuing menace of dowry-related violence in the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

