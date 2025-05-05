New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance after three workers died and three others were injured in an explosion that occurred at a propellant mixing unit of an explosives manufacturing plant at Katepalli village in Yadadri Bhongir district of Telangana on April 29.

The Commission has observed that the incident raised serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana and the Director General of Police, Telangana, calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the health status of the injured persons.

Reportedly, the company has been manufacturing explosives for both commercial and leading organisations, including DRDO.

Earlier on April 29, the explosion caused the complete collapse of the mixing unit structure of the plant.

According to the Sub-Inspector of Motakondur police station, "A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion."

The deceased were identified as Sandeep, Naresh, and Devi Charan, all residents of Motakondur village, according to the police.

The families of the deceased staged a protest outside the company, demanding justice and compensation for the victims. (ANI)

