New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): In its fresh crackdown on human traffickers at the Indo-Bangladesh border, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested four more accused involved in illegal infiltration into India via Tripura.

These arrests were made in a joint operation with the Tripura police, as part of the human trafficking case registered by the NIA in Guwahati in October this year. On November 8 this year, the NIA had arrested 29 key operatives following nationwide raids on human trafficking syndicates involved in the case.

The accused arrested were located close to the Indo-Bangladesh international border and were linked with the 29 persons arrested earlier in the case.

"They had been carrying out human trafficking activities at the behest of racketeers belonging to well-organised syndicates active in several districts of the northeastern state of Tripura. The network of syndicates was further connected to operatives based in other parts of India," said the NIA.

Investigations have further revealed that the four arrested accused were coordinating with traffickers operating from across the international border to facilitate illegal infiltration of persons of Bangladeshi origin into India, said the agency.

As per the NIA, the accused will be brought to Guwahati in Assam after obtaining orders from the court at Agartala (Tripura), for their further production before the NIA Special Court Guwahati.

The case was registered by the NIA on October 6 this year following credible inputs regarding organised human trafficking syndicates operating along the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

The NIA had received information about individuals of foreign origin being trafficked illegally with the intention of settling them in various parts of India.

"The human trafficking syndicates were found to have linkages with other facilitators and traffickers operating in various parts of the country and across the border. The linkages were identified as part of a larger network engaged in human trafficking activities via the Indo-Bangladesh border. The accused were also arranging forged Indian identity documents for the individuals trafficked from across the border into India," NIA investigations have further revealed. (ANI)

