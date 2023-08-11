New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested another accused in the Pune ISIS module case for active involvement in promoting terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation.

This is the sixth arrest by the NIA in the case. The accused, Shamil Saquib Nachan, a resident of Padgha, Thane, was found involved in the fabrication, training and testing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) for the commission of terrorist acts, officials said.

Also Read | Mukesh Kumar Arrested: Gurugram Police Arrest Sudarshan News Resident Editor Over Misleading Tweet Against Gurugram Police Commissioner.

"He had been working in collaboration with five other accused, identified as Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi and Abdul Kadir Pathan, alongwith some other suspects. Two of the accused, namely Imran Khan and Mohammed Yunus Saki, were members of the ‘Sufa terrorist gang’ and were absconding. NIA had declared them ‘most wanted’ in a case relating to the recovery of explosives from a car in Rajasthan in April 2022," officials added. According to the NIA, these members of an ISIS sleeper module, including Shamil, were operating from a house in Kondhwa, Pune, where they had assembled IEDs and also organised and participated in Bomb training and making Workshops last year. "They also carried out a controlled explosion at this location to test an IED fabricated by them," NIA added.

Investigations by the NIA into the ISIS Pune module case on August 3, 2023, have shown that the accused had plans to commit terrorist acts with the aim to disturb peace and communal harmony in the country. They had planned to wage a war against the Government of India in furtherance of the ISIS agenda. (ANI)

Also Read | ChatGPT Going Crazy? Users Say OpenAI Product Fliping Out After Bizarre Claims 'Its Entity From Year 2035 and Looking for a Way Out'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)