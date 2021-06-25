New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested from West Bengal an accused in Fake Indian Currency Notes case of Bengaluru in 2018 and who had been absconding, officials said.

The NIA arrested one absconding accused namely Jahiruddin SK alias Jahir, a resident of Par Sujapur village of Murshidabad, in RC26/2018/NIA/DLI, the agency said in a press statement.

Jahiruddin SK has been produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Malda today seeking transit warrant to produce Jahiruddin SK before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru.

The case was originally registered as FIR dated August 7, 2018 in Madanayakanahally Police Station in Bengaluru relating to seizure of fake Indian currency notes having face value of Rs 6,84,000 in denomination of Rs 2000 from four accused persons.

NIA had re-registered the case as RC26/2018/NIA/DLI dated September 6, 2018 and taken over the investigation. NIA had earlier filed three charge sheets against six accused persons.

Investigation has revealed that absconding accused Jahiruddin SK is a close aide of arrested accused persons Abdul Kadir and Sabiruddin who had procured FICN from their associates in Bangladesh and supplied the same to their other associates in India for circulation in various parts of the country.

Further investigation in the case continues. (ANI)

