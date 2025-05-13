New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two members of banned insurgent groups in connection with the gruesome murder of a woman and the arson attack on multiple homes in Zairawn village in Manipur's Jiribam district in November 2024.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nongthombam Meiraba of Bishnupur district and Sagolsem Sanatomba alias Surchandra Singh alias Piba from Thoubal district in Manipur.

Meiraba, a member of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF), is accused of fatally shooting the victim, identified as Zosangkim. Sanatomba, affiliated with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), is alleged to have participated in the coordinated attack that involved looting and setting homes on fire. The two accused are in NIA custody till May 17 in the case in which investigations are continuing. (ANI)

