New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said two terror suspects who were planning to leave for Afghanistan were arrested in a case related to activities of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) aimed at radicalising and provoking the youth to indulge in acts of terrorism in the country.

Mohd Arif, a resident of Bengaluru, and Hamraz Worshid Shaikh of Maharashtra were in online contact with foreign-based handlers affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Tigress Found Dead in Buffer Zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve Near Almora.

The duo were picked up for questioning on Saturday during searches carried out at Thanisandra in Bengaluru and Palghar-Thane in Maharashtra.

"NIA arrested the two accused (on Sunday) in a case relating to conspiracy by terrorist organisations based in India and abroad to radicalise the youth and provoke them to indulge in acts of violence and terrorism,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read | UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Uttar Pradesh ‘Capable and Ready’ To Become India’s Growth Engine, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

The NIA said preliminary investigations have revealed that the two accused were in contact online with foreign-based handlers affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations.

"They had also made elaborate plans to leave for Afghanistan to progress their terrorist activities," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the case was initially registered at Tilaknagar Police Station in Bengaluru on July 24 last year and re-registered by the NIA on November 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)