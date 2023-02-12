Rishikesh (U'khand), Feb 12 (PTI) A tigress was found dead in the buffer zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve on Sunday, an official said.

The carcass was found in an area close to the Badangarh canal in Almora forest division from where the half eaten body of a woman was recovered on Thursday, Chief Conservator of Forests (Kumaon) Prasanna Kumar Patra said.

The area falls in the buffer zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve, he said.

The animal's teeth were worn out and it seemed to be more than 10 years old, the official added.

A post mortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the tigress' death.

