New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday has filed chargesheet against seven Khalistani terrorists in case of threatening and extortion in Punjab.

NIA said that this case had arisen out of Moga relating to information received by Punjab Police that Arshdeep Singh, Charanjit Singh and Ramandeep Singh all currently based abroad had formed a gang and were threatening and extorting money from businessmen of Punjab.

As per the press release by NIA, the accused persons have been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Ravi, Ram Singh alias Sona, Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal, Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggu, Mohd Asif Ali, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Ranjit Singh, Hardeep Singh Nijjar alias Nijjar Gagandeep Singh.

They are accused in a case pertaining to threatening and extortion by Khalistani Terrorists in the NIA Special Court at Mohali under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and Arms Act.

Charges have been abated against an accused Pankaj Kumar alias Pankaj Dhingra alias Tinku Bazda on account of his death, the release stated.

The NIA had reregistered the case and had taken over the investigation.

"Investigation by the NIA unearthed the conspiracy hatched by Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada based self-styled chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and designated terrorist, in collusion with his associate Arshdeep Singh for kidnapping and subsequently killing the persons of other faiths to disturb the communal harmony in the state of Punjab," the press release read.

"Investigation has revealed that Arshdeep Singh was giving directions to members of his terror gang based in Punjab and was arranging weapons for the members of terror gang and also giving them targets to be eliminated in lieu of money and assurance of visa for living in Canada," it further added.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

