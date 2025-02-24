New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted another accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) conspiracy case on Monday, the agency said in a release. According to the release, the agency filed a chargesheet against Aziz Ahamed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed in the NIA Special Court, Poonamallee (Chennai), under various sections of IPC and the UA(P) Act. The case RC-01/2024/NIA/CHE relates to the criminal conspiracy by the banned HuT terror organisation to propagate its anti-India ideology and enforce its founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani's constitution in the country. As per the NIA Investigation, Aziz was part of the controversy which involved the recruitment ofdaris/students to secret classes of the organisation, followed by their radicalisation.

Along with other accused and HuT members, he was working to establish an Islamic caliphate in India with military assistance (Nusra) from forces inimical to the nation. NIA is continuing with its investigation into the case.

Earlier this month, the NIA arrested two key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case.

The NIA said that the accused, identified as Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar and Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava, were allegedly involved and had conspired with others to propagate the HuT ideologies by conducting secret Bayaans.

"Both the accused were also involved in organising an exhibition to showcase the military might of Islamic nations that would be invited (Nussrah) to overthrow the Indian government, established by law, by waging violent jihad and war," said the anti-terror agency.

NIA, which had registered the case against six accused persons, had further found during investigations that the accused were influenced by the extremist, radical and fundamental ideology of HuT, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation that is working to re-establish an Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by the outfit's founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, as per NIA investigations.

In October last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification banning HuT and all its manifestations and front organisations under the UA(P)Act 1967, the NIA added. (ANI)

