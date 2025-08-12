New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted four accused in the 2024 Champaran (Bihar) fake currency seizure case involving a syndicate with linkages in Pakistan and Nepal. The agency filed the supplementary chargesheet against the four arrested accused, namely Md Nazar Saddam, Md Waris, Md Zakir Hushain, and Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz, under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before its special court in Patna.

The accused had earlier been charge sheeted in the case by the local police in October 2024. NIA said it found evidence to show that the accused were involved in smuggling high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Nepal into India with the intent to damage the country's financial stability.

Also Read | 'Coolie': Tamil Nadu Government Permits Special Shows for Superstar Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Movie on Opening Day Amid Massive Demand for Tickets.

"They had been procuring the FICN from Pakistan-based entities through Nepali handlers against cryptocurrency payment," said the NIA. NIA investigation further showed that Md Nazar Saddam was actively involved, along with Md Waris and Md Zakir Hushain, in smuggling FICN from Nepal to India.

Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz was providing funds and logistic support for the procurement and circulation of the notes in India, said the anti-terror agency. The case relates to the seizure of FICN of face value Rs 1,95,000. NIA, which took over the case in December 2024, had produced the accused in the court in January this year. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav Announces Candidate for Ghosi Assembly Seat.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)