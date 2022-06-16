New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): A Special National Investigation Agency Court has framed charges against five accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a terror funding case.

Meanwhile, the Court discharged four other accused in the case due to lack of evidence. Of these four, two accused were jewellers who were allegedly involved in the transfer of money from Saudi Arabia through hawala channels.

Special Judge Parveen Singh of Patiala House court framed charges against five accused namely Shaikh Abdul Naeem, Bedar Bakht alias Dhannu Raja, Towseef Ahmad Malik alias Tipu, Habib ur Rehman and Javed under sections related to conspiracy in IPC and UAPA.

Court has also framed under the Passport Act against Shaikh Abdul Naeem.

The Court has discharged jeweller Adish Kumar Jain, Dinesh Kumar Garg, Abdul Samad and Gul Nawaz from all charges for lack of evidence. Abdul Samad had turned approver. Jain and Garg were represented by Advocate Ramakant Gaur.

NIA had arrested accused Shaikh Abdul Naeem alias Sohel Khan on November 28, 2017, and was arrested at Charbagh in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

He was arrested for his involvement in raising funds from the main operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) based in Pakistan for terrorist activities in India. Later on, other accused persons were arrested.

Some incriminating documents and some articles, including mobile phones and SIM cards, paper slips with incriminating contents, mobile numbers of associates, fake identity documents, bank cheques belonging to different bank accounts of different persons, bank deposit slips, debit cards, travel tickets etc., were recovered from his possession.

It was alleged by the NIA that during the investigation, it was revealed that Abdul Samad, Dinesh Garg and Adish Kumar Jain were involved in receiving, collecting and delivering funds received from Saudi Arabia.

It was further alleged that the accused Javed was involved in raising and sending funds amounting to Rs 3.5 lacs for the accused Shaikh Abdul Naeem from Saudi Arabia through a hawala network and on failing to deliver it to accused Shaikh Abdul Naeem, delivered it through accused Abdul Samad to his father accused Mohd. Imran.

It was alleged that the hawala operators, including Dinesh Garg and Adish Kumar Jain, used to receive cash through hawala channels and also the gold smuggled into India from Saudi Arabia through gold smugglers.

This hawala channel had been used by LeT to send money to their members active in India. (ANI)

