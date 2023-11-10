India News | NIA Files 3rd Chargesheet in Lawrence Bishnoi, Babbar Khalsa International Terror Gangster Network Case

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The second supplementary chargesheet has crucial details of the involvement of the accused persons in the terror-related activities. The move takes the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in this case to 21.

Agency News ANI| Nov 10, 2023 05:58 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | NIA Files 3rd Chargesheet in Lawrence Bishnoi, Babbar Khalsa International Terror Gangster Network Case
Representative image

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed the third chargesheet in gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Babbar Khalsa International terror gangster network case.

The second supplementary chargesheet has crucial details of the involvement of the accused persons in the terror-related activities. The move takes the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in this case to 21.

Also Read | Lioness Jennifer Dies: 11-Year-Old Lioness Passes Away During Treatment at Safari Park in Etawah.

The four individuals named in the chargesheet are Darman Singh alias Darmanjot Kahlon, Parveen Wadhwa alias Prince, Yudhvir Singh alias Sadhu, and Vikas Singh.

On March 24 this year, the NIA filed its initial chargesheet against 14 accused, followed by the first supplementary chargesheet on August 9 against three additional individuals.

Also Read | Delhi Police Files FIR After Car Dragging Barricade Video on Barapullah Flyover Goes Viral.

All the accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror under Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 18(B) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Darman is one of the key links between Canada-based absconder Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Lawrence Bishnoi terror and crime syndicate, said the NIA, which has taken significant steps in dismantling the gangster-terror network associated with Babbar Khalsa International and Lawrence Bishnoi organised criminal gang.

Operating from the United States, the anti-terror agency said, Darman has been actively involved in a range of criminal activities, including the smuggling of weapons, explosives, and drugs or heroin from across the border-- originating in Pakistan for consumption in India.

Parveen is one of the associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror syndicate, said the NIA, adding he was a "linchpin" in the dissemination of vital information among the members of the terror gang.

"Investigations indicate that Parveen was instrumental in coordinating communication channels, enabling seamless interactions among gang members, even those incarcerated in different jails," said the NIA.

Yudhvir has figured as the Chief Arms Procurer of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror syndicate, the counter-terrorism agency said.

"Yudhvir's role and expertise extends to facilitating the procurement of arms and ammunition from foreign countries," the NIA said.

It said that Vikas is another associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has been involved in providing sanctuary to different gang members involved in executing terror attacks and criminal operations across multiple states.

Notably, the NIA pointed out that Vikash provided safe harbour to the gang members responsible for the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at the Punjab Police State Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.

The NIA further said it has seized arms, ammunition and other incriminatory digital devices and documents from the accused. "The investigations further led the NIA to the hideouts set up across Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which were being used to harbour the gangsters and store weapons." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
A+
A-
India News | NIA Files 3rd Chargesheet in Lawrence Bishnoi, Babbar Khalsa International Terror Gangster Network Case
Representative image

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed the third chargesheet in gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Babbar Khalsa International terror gangster network case.

The second supplementary chargesheet has crucial details of the involvement of the accused persons in the terror-related activities. The move takes the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in this case to 21.

Also Read | Lioness Jennifer Dies: 11-Year-Old Lioness Passes Away During Treatment at Safari Park in Etawah.

The four individuals named in the chargesheet are Darman Singh alias Darmanjot Kahlon, Parveen Wadhwa alias Prince, Yudhvir Singh alias Sadhu, and Vikas Singh.

On March 24 this year, the NIA filed its initial chargesheet against 14 accused, followed by the first supplementary chargesheet on August 9 against three additional individuals.

Also Read | Delhi Police Files FIR After Car Dragging Barricade Video on Barapullah Flyover Goes Viral.

All the accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror under Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 18(B) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Darman is one of the key links between Canada-based absconder Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Lawrence Bishnoi terror and crime syndicate, said the NIA, which has taken significant steps in dismantling the gangster-terror network associated with Babbar Khalsa International and Lawrence Bishnoi organised criminal gang.

Operating from the United States, the anti-terror agency said, Darman has been actively involved in a range of criminal activities, including the smuggling of weapons, explosives, and drugs or heroin from across the border-- originating in Pakistan for consumption in India.

Parveen is one of the associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror syndicate, said the NIA, adding he was a "linchpin" in the dissemination of vital information among the members of the terror gang.

"Investigations indicate that Parveen was instrumental in coordinating communication channels, enabling seamless interactions among gang members, even those incarcerated in different jails," said the NIA.

Yudhvir has figured as the Chief Arms Procurer of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror syndicate, the counter-terrorism agency said.

"Yudhvir's role and expertise extends to facilitating the procurement of arms and ammunition from foreign countries," the NIA said.

It said that Vikas is another associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has been involved in providing sanctuary to different gang members involved in executing terror attacks and criminal operations across multiple states.

Notably, the NIA pointed out that Vikash provided safe harbour to the gang members responsible for the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at the Punjab Police State Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.

The NIA further said it has seized arms, ammunition and other incriminatory digital devices and documents from the accused. "The investigations further led the NIA to the hideouts set up across Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which were being used to harbour the gangsters and store weapons." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Artificial rain in Delhi
100K+ searches
Japan Movie Review
100K+ searches
Delhi Weather
20K+ searches
Jay Kotak
20K+ searches
Jigarthanda DoubleX
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBNB(BNB)
₹20,9761.56%
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot