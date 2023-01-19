New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed chargesheet against two men accused in a case pertaining to the conspiracy hatched by persons having affiliations with Al-Qaeda.

The anti-terror agency filed the charge sheet in a special NIA court in Bengaluru in the case which pertains to a conspiracy hatched by accused persons having affiliations with Al-Qaeda, to send youth to Kashmir and Khorasan province of Afghanistan, to undergo terrorist training.

Those chargesheeted are named Akthar Hussain Laskar alias Md Hussain, a resident of Assam, and Abdul Aleem Mondal alias Md Juba alias Md Jubah, a resident of West Bengal.

"The accused have been charge sheeted under sections 120B, 121A, 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 13, 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the agency said.

The agency said that the accused persons further provoked the youth to instigate communal violence in India.

The case was initially registered on July 24 last year at Thilaknagar Police Station, Bengaluru City and re-registered by the NIA on August 30 last year.

"Investigations revealed that the accused were affiliated with Al-Qaeda, a proscribed terrorist organisation," the NIA said.

The agency said the accused were also in contact with online handlers based abroad through end-to-end encrypted communication platforms.

"Based on the directions of online handlers, the accused tried to recruit youth, to wage war against India and further they were planning to leave for the Khorasan Province of Afghanistan for terrorist training. During investigations, a lot of incriminating Jihadi materials were recovered at the instance of the accused," the agency said while adding that further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

