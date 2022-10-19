Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) NIA on Tuesday lodged an FIR in the October 8-9 clashes between two communities in Ekbalpur area of the city, a senior official in the central agency said.

It is likely to start investigation into the clashes from Wednesday and its officers may submit a copy of the complaint at Bankshall Court in the city, he said.

"We are going to seek the custody of those arrested by Kolkata Police. We may seek video footage of the CCTV from the area. Our officers may reach the spot tomorrow," the officer told PTI when contacted.

The police had clamped Section 144 Cr PC in Ekbalpur till October 16 to maintain the law and order situation in the area.

So far over 45 people have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in the clashes.

