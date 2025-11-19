New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Special NIA court at New Delhi on Wednesday granted eleven days custody of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to the National Investigation Agency after his deportation from the US.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleged that the 'criminal syndicate' hatched a conspiracy with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and its operatives, for raising funds, recruitment of youth for carrying out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country. "The same needs to be unearthed."

Special Judge Prashant Sharma, after hearing submissions of Counsel, granted 11 days custody of Anmol Bishnoi to NIA.

He is to be produced before the court on November 29. The agency had sought 15 days custody of Anmol Bishnoi.

While granting 11 days custody, the court said, " Investigation with respect to the role of the accused qua the aspects highlighted in the application has to be unearthed. Investigation with regard to aspects like role of accused in alleged conspiracy, incriminating evidence against him, modus operandi used by him for committing crime in question, source of fund used by him for execution of terror conspiracy and details of social media accounts through which responsibility of terror activities executed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang needs to be unearthed."

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi, alongwith Public Prosecutor Kushdeep Gaur, appeared for the NIA.

The NIA alleged that the members of the crime syndicate hatched a conspiracy with the BKI and its operatives for raising funds, recruitment of youth for carrying out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country.

Besides that, the said syndicate is involved in executing and planning to execute spectacular heinous crime, including but not limited to targeted killings of prominent persons with an intention to strike terror in the minds of people of the country, in furtherance of cause and objectives of BKI, which is a terrorist organization, included in the Schedule of the UA(P)A.

Besides, the NIA also stated that, apart from the main charge-sheet, it has filed four supplementary charge-sheets, as the accused is involved in activities.

It was also submitted that the accused was declared a proclaimed offender on 17.01.2025 pursuant to a court order.

Subsequently, he was arrested today at 2:30 pm, from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, the NIA said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India.

SPP for NIA submitted that the investigation is pending in relation to the accused. Further, the accused has absconded from India, and the NIA has initiated legal proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Therefore, the conduct of the accused, coupled with the stage of investigation, warrants that police custody must be granted in this case, Tyagi argued.

On the other hand, advocate Rajni, Deepak Nanda, and Nishant Rana appeared for Anmol Bishnoi. They opposed the custody application on various grounds.

Counsel for the accused submitted that the application must be dismissed. Advocate Rajni stated that evidence with respect to the accused is already in possession of NIA, and nothing more is required for which police custody has to be given.

It was also submitted that there is no fact, within the knowledge of the accused, which warrants his police custody. Besides that, this case is not based on any direct evidence.

She further submitted that the accused is ready to cooperate with the investigation and has roots in society. Therefore, the application may be dismissed.

In the alternative, she has submitted that if this court grants police custody to the NIA, the mandate of D.K. Basu v State of West Bengal must be complied with.

It started by the NIA that Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period.

It is alleged that operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters.

It is stated that Anmol's name surfaced in the investigation of cases of Siddu Moosewala's murder case, the MLA Siddiqui's murder case of Mumbai, firing at Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. (ANI)

