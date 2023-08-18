Srinagar, Aug 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a raid in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror-related case, officials said.

The raid is going on in the house of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, resident of Chotigam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir, the officials said.

Also Read | CTET 2023 Admit Card Out at ctet.nic.in: CBSE Releases Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination, Get Direct Link and How To Download.

They said Wani is a farmer by occupation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)