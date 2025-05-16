New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Cracking down further on the activities of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist group, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday searched 15 locations in Punjab in connection with the grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district last December.

"Today's searches, carried out in Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar and Kapurthala districts of Punjab, led to the seizure of various incriminating materials, including mobiles/digital devices and documents," the probe agency said.

On the radar were premises of suspects linked with US-based BKI operative and gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian and his nodes Shamsher Singh Shera alias Honey along with others based in various countries, it said in a statement.

A key aide of Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Happy has been found to be responsible for recently orchestrating numerous grenade attacks on various police stations and police posts in the states of Punjab and Haryana, the NIA said.

Investigations in the case relating to the hand grenade attack on Ghanie Ke Bangar police station had revealed that the arrested accused who had committed the crime was acting on the directions of Happy, along with Shamsher and other aides.

It was also found that BKI's operatives, based in various countries, were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based associates, provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of the terror group.

"These activities were being carried out through their associates and acquaintances, also based abroad, including in Pakistan. The conspiracy by the foreign based designated terrorists and handlers was aimed at carrying out terror acts on the Indian soil," the NIA said, adding it is continuing its investigation in the case registered on the directions of the home ministry.

