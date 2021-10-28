New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at four locations in Bihar in the case of recovery of arms and ammunitions from CPI (Maoist) operatives in Jehanabad.

The agency carried out searches in Danapur and Chainpur of Patna district in Bihar. Searches conducted included the house and workshop of the accused and his associates.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

During the searches multiple parts of hand grenades, live rounds of ammunition, incriminating documents, Naxal literature, and digital devices have been seized, said the NIA.

The NIA registered the case on June 17 this year in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials as well as documents from CPI (Maoist) operative Parshu Ram Singh, a resident of Bihar's Jehanabad.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The investigation has revealed that the accused had linkages with top Maoist leaders and was abetting the banned organization by providing hand grenades, explosives, and other arms and ammunition for the furtherance of terrorist activities in Bihar, Jharkhand and other states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)