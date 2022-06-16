New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir in Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) terror funding case.

The anti-terror agency conducted searches at six different locations in Baramullah, Budgam and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the searches conducted at the premises of office bearers and members of JeI various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized, said the NIA.

The case pertains to the activities of the members of JeI who have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but are using funds so collected for violent and secessionist activities.

"The funds being raised by JeI are also channelised to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres," said the NIA.

"JeI has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities," the agency said.

The case was registered by the NIA suo-moto on February 5, 2021. (ANI)

