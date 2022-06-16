Mumbai, June 16: The Thane police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly posting private photos of his ex-girlfriend on WhatsApp and Facebook after she broke up with him. Police officials said that the accused has been identified as Romanish Lakara, a resident of Assam.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Lakara had moved to Mumbai in 2019 along with his then-girlfriend in order to search for jobs. When the woman got a job as domestic help, the accused went to live with his sister at Nehru Nagar in Juhu. Police officials said that Lakara used to harass the woman and even force her to hand over her full salary to him every month. Mumbai Shocker: Thane Police Constable Kills Nurse With Whom He Had 'Illegitimate Affair', Roams With Her Body for 13-14 Hours; Arrested.

When the two met on May 5, the woman broke up with Lakara. A police officer said that the accused could not take the rejection and he threatened the woman by sharing her private photos online. However, the woman did not pay heed to his threats. Upon reaching home, the woman found that Lakara uploaded her private picture as his WhatsApp display photo.

Besides, the accused had also posted several other pictures as a status update, a police officer said. Going one step ahead, the accused even created a fake Facebook profile on the woman's name and shared all her private pictures along with her mobile number on the social media app. Post this, she started getting calls from unknown numbers. Monsoon Forecast: Schools in Meghalaya To Remain Closed From June 17 to 20 in View of Heavy Rainfall.

Following this, the woman narrated the entire incident to her employer who immediately took her to the Vanrai police station and registered a complaint. Police sub inspector Rani Puri from the Vanrai police station said that they asked the woman to call the accused and tell him to meet her at Dadar station in order to take the money he demanded.

"We laid a trap at Dadar station and arrested the accused for extortion and under sections of the Information Technology Act," PSI Puri said.

