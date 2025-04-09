New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA), working in close coordination with the state police and the CRPF, on Tuesday recovered two IEDs hidden by CPI (Maoist) cadres in a forest area in Bihar's Gaya district.

NIA on Monday received intelligence about the concealment of two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation in the Bhusiya forest area in Lutuwa area of Gaya.

The anti-terror agency sent a team to the area after analysing the information.

The team coordinated with a Special Task Force (STF) of the state and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to plan out a meticulous and safe operation to locate the IEDs in the difficult forest terrain, the NIA said in a statement.

The combing operation led to the seizure of the two IEDs, weighing about 3 kg each and concealed under land between two rocks of Kari Pahadi, it said.

The IEDs were successfully blasted, as per standard procedure, by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team of CRPF at the same location, the NIA said, adding that a case has been registered at the local police station under the Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

