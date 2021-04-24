Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) The NIA on Saturday took police inspector Sunil Mane to the Mumbra creek, a day after arresting him in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Hiran's body had been recovered from the creek at the same spot in Reti Bunder area in neighbouring Thane on March 5.

The National Investigation Agency arrested Mane on Friday for alleged involvement in the conspiracy to kill Hiran.

He was taken to various locations related to the crime including suburban Andheri and the Mumbra creek as part of the probe, an official said.

Mane was earlier in-charge of Unit-11 (Kandivali) of Mumbai crime branch.

The NIA had on Friday claimed that during the probe, it came to light that Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Hiran.

The explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25. Hiran, a Thane-based businessman, had claimed that it had been stolen from his possession.

