Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): NIBE Limited, a pioneering Indian defense manufacturer, proudly announces a landmark achievement, the company has secured a significant order from Elbit Systems, Israel's globally renowned defense technology firm, to manufacture and supply the 70mm-class air-to-surface rockets, also known as the Guided Advanced Tactical Rocket (GATR), a release said on Saturday.

As per the release, this advanced rocket combines precision strike capabilities (up to 10 km) with the capacity to intercept moving targets of up to 100 kmph and sophisticated semi-active laser guidance systems for unmatched accuracy. The Guided Advanced Tactical Rocket is compatible and can be integrated into multiple attack helicopters around the world, like the AH-64 Apache and HAL Rudra.

GATR can deliver 16 Kg of warhead with a penetration of up to 200mm in reinforced concrete. Overall, it is a cost-effective, high-precision solution for tactical air operations and medium-strike missions.

With this deal, India will produce a sophisticated rocket of this calibre for the first time, which is significant for both NIBE Limited and the country's changing defence environment. The deal emphasises NIBE Limited's rising prominence as a reliable international defence partner and India's expanding contribution to high-end defence production.

Leveraging its extensive aerospace expertise and systems integration capabilities, NIBE Limited will lead the acquisition, localised production, and platform integration of the 70 mm Guided Advanced Tactical Rocket for the Indian Armed Forces and Global Allies.

The collaboration will boost mission success rates and operational safety, while accelerating India's journey toward technological self-reliance.

Aligned with the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, this partnership is a step forward in developing indigenous capabilities and strengthening India's global defence footprint. The order opens new horizons for NIBE Limited in both technological advancement and international expansion, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, locally manufactured defence solutions.

NIBE Limited is a leading Indian defence technology company, specialising in the development, manufacturing, and integration of advanced defence systems. With a focus on innovation, self-reliance, and global collaboration, the company plays a crucial role in bolstering India's defence capabilities, the release added. (ANI)

