Cuttack (Odisha) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Commissionerate Police in Odisha's Cuttack have arrested a 31-year-old Nigerian national on charges of blackmailing and extorting money from a woman in the city.

According to the officials, the Nigerian nation has been identified as Djedje Raymond, alias Chijioke John Okoye. The arrest follows a case registered at Darghabazar Police Station on March 1, 2025, after the victim tragically took her own life.

The following incident came to light when the woman's suicide prompted an investigation, uncovering the accused's alleged involvement.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Nigerian national in connection with an ongoing investigation of a case related to email fraud.

The accused has been identified as Adia Okoh, alias Odia Francis Ehizogie, a proclaimed offender, the agency said in a statement.

The CBI said in a statement that initially the agency registered the case in January 2012 under sections 419, 420 read with 511 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66A (b) & (c) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 against unknown persons.

It was alleged that the complainant had received a fraudulent email in June 2011, falsely claiming that his email ID had won GBP 7,50,000 from the Orthodox Church Foundation. The fraudsters sought personal details and attempted to deceive the complainant into transferring Rs 16,700 to a State Bank of India account. Accused Osin Daniel was arrested in the case, but another accused, Adia Okoh, had evaded arrest, the agency said. (ANI)

