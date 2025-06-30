Mumbai, June 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old Nigerian woman was arrested on Monday from Andheri for allegedly possessing cocaine valued at Rs 1.42 crore, a Mumbai Police official said.

While patrolling in the old MHADA area in the early hours of the day, police spotted a Nigerian woman walking suspiciously. When asked to stop, she tried to flee, but police detained her.

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

Police found 30 capsules containing 418 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 1.42 crore in her possession, an official said.

The accused woman was identified as Yena Christina Edova. She was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDLS) Act and are investigating.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Most Parts of Country To Get Above Rainfall in July; Monsoon Plays Havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)