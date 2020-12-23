Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed the district collectors to impose night curfew in their respective jurisdictions after taking prior permission from the chief secretary of the state.

"Night curfew (not more than 5 persons to assemble between 11 PM to 6 AM) will be in force from December 22 till January 5, 2021 in the limits of all municipal corporations of the state. The concerned competent authorities to issue necessary directions regarding the same in their respective jurisdictions," according to a press release by the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, Mantralaya, Mumbai under the Government of Maharashtra.

In addition to the above, if the District Collector of any district in the state, is of the view that imposition of the said night curfew in his respective district/jurisdiction will reduce the transmission of the virus, he is hereby authorised to do so, after obtaining permission for the same from the Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

State health minister, Rajesh Tope told ANI: "The Central government and the state government together have taken this new strain of Covid from the UK seriously. Hence, as a preventive measure, we have decided to impose a night curfew in the state. This will help in reducing the Covid-19 cases in the state."

"Flights coming from the UK are now restricted but, I believe that there is no need to panic or scared of this new strain. We have been told by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), that our COVID-19 vaccine will be effective on this strain. Also, our state task force is studying this new strain", he added

"All the people who arrived from the UK to India have been quarantined now. Their Covid-test results are awaited", he said. (ANI)

