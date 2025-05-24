Morigaon (Assam), May 24 (PTI) Nine Bangladeshis staying illegally in India were arrested in Assam's Morigaon district on Saturday, police said.

All of them had been declared as foreign nationals by the Foreigners Tribunal but had been evading arrest, they said.

Also Read | X Outage in India: Elon Musk's Platform Down in Country, Thousands of Indian Users Unable To Login and Load New Posts.

"The Morigaon Border Police Branch conducted a secret operation and apprehended them from different locations in the district," they added.

Two each were apprehended from areas under Morigaon, Mikirbheta and Dharamtul police stations, and one each from Jagiroad, Mayong and Lahorighat police station areas.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions To Demand Uniform Fitment Factor Across Pay Bands to Reduce Salary Disparity.

Police said two of the arrested persons had approached the Gauhati High Court against the Tribunal verdict, but their appeals were overruled.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals are currently undergoing interrogation by police, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)