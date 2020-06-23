Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Nine coronavirus deaths, six of them from worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, were reported from Haryana on Tuesday while the total number of cases in the state rose to 11,520 with 495 fresh infections, officials said.

Faridabad and Gurgaon reported three deaths each, while one fatality each was from Sonipat, Rohtak and Jind districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin issued late evening here.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,947 Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 66,602, Death Toll Mounts to 2,301.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in Haryana to 178.

Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), now have 69 and 64 fatalities, respectively, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Reports 576 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 588: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

As many as 7,241 of the total infections in the state come from Gurgaon and Faridabad districts alone.

A total of 6,498 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, leaving 4,844 active cases in the state.

The state's recovery rate on Tuesday was 56.41 per cent.

Faridabad reported 183 fresh cases, followed by Gurgaon (133), Sonipat (59), Bhiwani (53) and Nuh district (19).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)