New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday announced the cancellation of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) examinations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NIOS examinations were scheduled to be held in July 2020.

Also Read | Mobile Number Starting With 140 is Fake, Don't Take Calls as You May Lose Money From Bank Accounts, Warn Mumbai Police.

In a notice released on July 10, the NIOS stated, "Conduct of March 2020 Secondary and Senior Secondary course Public Examination rescheduled to commence from July 17, 2020, and further postponed, now stands cancelled."

The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of NIOS, said the Ministry in a tweet.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Death of 8 People Due to Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assures of All Possible Assistance.

"Learners will have an option to appear in the next Public/On-Demand Exam to improve their performance, as and when the situation is conducive to hold exams," read the NIOS notice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)