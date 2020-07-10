New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of eight people due to landslide incident sin Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. PM Modi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the landslides. He also assured of all possible assistance to people affected due to heavy rains and landslides in the state.

The Prime Minister in a tweet, said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.” Arunachal Landslides: All Assistance Being Provided to the Affected, Says PM.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2020

At least eight people, including four children, from two families, were buried alive in two separate landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. Three people were also injured in the incident. According to officials, the landslides triggered due to incessant rain during the past few days, occurred in Papum Pare district and at Modirijo in between Itanagar and Naharlagun.

According to reports, the first landslide occurred at Tigdo village in Papum Pare district at around 2.30 a.m. on Friday when the victims were asleep, killing four people, including an eight-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy, on the spot. In the second landslide, four more people, including two children, were killed when their house was buried by a huge mudslide at Modirijo in between Itanagar and Naharlagun.

