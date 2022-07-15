New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University retained its position as the country's second best university while Jamia Millia Islamia rose to the third spot from its sixth position last year, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

However, top Delhi University colleges like St Stephen's and SRCC slipped several positions to move out of the list of top 10 colleges in the country.

St Stephen's and Shri Ram College of Commerce which had bagged the eighth and 10th ranks respectively last year dropped to the 11th and 12th spot this year.

Five DU colleges were also among the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the sixth consecutive year.

Hindu College also improved its rank this year to make it to the second spot from the ninth position last year.

Lady Sri Ram College for Women slipped to fifth rank from the second spot last year. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College made an entry into the top 10 list by bagging the seventh spot.

The Delhi University slipped by a spot to the 13th position this year while Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) improved its ranking by two points bagging the 77th position.

The Delhi Technological University improved its rank from 42 to 38 this year.

In the pharmacy category, in Delhi, the top institute was Jamia Hamdard.

The National Law University, Delhi, bagged the second rank among law institutes while the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, was adjudged the best medical institute in the country.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters -- teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI) and perception (PR).

The ranks are given on the basis of the total sum of marks assigned for each of these broad groups of parameters.

